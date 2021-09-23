Jazzmon Eron Dudley
HOUSTON — Funeral services for Mrs. Nell J. Chancellor, 79, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Reveal Church of Tyler. Face mask are required. Burial will be in Bethlehem Flint Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing will be Friday, September 24, 2021 from 1:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
