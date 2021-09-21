JD Beard
KILGORE — Visitation for JD Beard, will be held at East Texas Funeral Home from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. JD was born on September 28, 1995 in Longview and died on September 13, 2021 in Longview. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Online condolence and the full obituary may be viewed at EastTexasFuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.