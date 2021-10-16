Jean Bassett
TYLER, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Graveside services for Ms. Jean Bassett, 80, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Millville Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
