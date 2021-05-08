Jean Hall Lawson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Jean Lawson will be held at Oakland Heights Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM. A time of fellowship and visitation will be held the hour prior to service. Jean passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 6, 2021.
