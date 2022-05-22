Jean Richardson
KARNACK — Jean Richardson, age 88, passed away on May 18, 2022. Mrs. Richardson was born in Jefferson, Texas on June 8, 1933. Graveside Service on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00am at Hunter Cemetery in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
