Jeanette McGuire Leake
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Jeanette Leake will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Memory Park Cemetery of Longview under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Jeanette passed away in the early afternoon of January 13, 2022 in Longview TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.