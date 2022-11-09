JEANNE COWART
HENDERSON — Services for Mrs. Jeanne Cowart, 69, of Henderson, will be 11:00 a.m., Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will precede the service at 10:00 a.m., Fri., Nov. 11, 2022 at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 6-8p.m., Thurs., Nov. 10, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Cowart passed away Nov. 4, 2022. She was born Dec. 11, 1952.
