Jeannette Dunn
LONGVIEW — Jeannette Dunn was born on June 12, 1932 and passed away on February 12, 2023. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17 at 10 am at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, with a burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
