Jeff Register
CARTHAGE, TX Jeffrey Jeff Austin Register, 65, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Fri. night, July 30, 2021, in Longview. He was born on 7/20/1965, in Nacogdoches. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Restland Memorial Park. Visitation is from 9-10 a.m. prior to the memorial service.
