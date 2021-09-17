Jeffrey Oneal Jones
JACKSONVILLE — Jeffrey O’Neal Jones 74, of Jacksonville, Texas entered his Eternal Rest Sunday, September 12, 2021. Services Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Rosewood Memorial 536 N. Jackson St, Jacksonville, Texas.
