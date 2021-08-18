Jen Brennion
LONGVIEW — A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Jen Hayden Brennion at Rader Funeral Home in Longview Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 10am. She was born August 14, 1925 in Smackover, AR and passed away August 13, 2021. an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
