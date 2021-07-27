Jenneita Smith Wallace
CARTHAGE Funeral services for Mrs. Jenneita Smith Wallace, 88, of Katy, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will in Gary Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Wallace was born September 30, 1932 in Gary, Texas and passed away peacefully July 23, 2021 in Katy.
