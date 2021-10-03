Jennifer Thompson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Jennifer Thompson of Longview passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 48. She was born July 25, 1973, in Dallas. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Lakeview Funeral Home. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
