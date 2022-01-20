Jeramy Derrick
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. Jeramy Derrick, 45, of Carthage will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Burial to follow in Walton Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday night from 6 - 8:00 p.m. at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Derrick was born October 23, 1976 in Snyder, Texas and passed away January 13, 2022 in Carthage.
