Jeremiah Allen
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Jeremiah Allen, 18, of Longview, Texas will be 10:00 am Saturday July 1, 2023 at M D Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12-6 pm Friday June 30, 2023 at M D Funeral Home of Longview, Texas. Mr. Jeremiah Allen passed away on June 20, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.