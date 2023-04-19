Jerry Allen King
LONGVIEW — Jerry Allen King, 79, of Longview, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Services to honor Mr. Kings life will be a visitation Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2pm at Valley View Baptist Church. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
