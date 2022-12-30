Jerry Dean Simmons
GLADEWATER — Jerry Dean Simmons was born on August 17, 1953 in Fort Stockton, Texas and passed away on December 27, 2022 in Gladewater, Texas. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 6:00-8:00pm at Lakeview Funeral Home. A service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 11:00am at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.