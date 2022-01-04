Jerry Don Bailey, Jr.
HUGHES SPRINGS — Graveside services for Jerry Don Bailey, Jr. will be held at 2 PM Wed. Jan. 5, 2022 in Veal Switch Cemetery in Hughes Springs under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Mr. Bailey was born on March 7, 1963 and passed away on Jan. 2, 2022. A memorial guest-book may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
