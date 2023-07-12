Jerry “Grandpa” Burge
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Jerry “Grandpa” Burge, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 13th, 2023 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Culinary arts staff rebuilt at Longview High School after dispute with former teacher
- Small, family-owned cheesecake business taking East Texas by storm
- Longview High School principal James Brewer dies
- Texas dairy farm brings nostalgia to East Texas by reintroducing glass bottle milk
- 2023 Blue Bell/TSWA All-State Softball Teams
- 2023 All East Texas Softball Team
- Neal McCoy bringing Vince Gill to Longview for concert
- Jared Maddox identified as victim of fatal explosion
- Arrest follows allegation of student, educator relationship
- 'This world lost a great person': East Texas community remembers the kindness of Jared Maddox
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.