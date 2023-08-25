Jerry J. Kendricks Sr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Rev. Jerry J. Kendricks Sr., 71, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Life Church of Longview. Interment, Kilgore Memorial Gardens. Viewing, Friday, August 25, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Kendricks was born September 1, 1951 in Troup and died August 15, 2023.
