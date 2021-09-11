Jerry Lucille Dickson
CARTHAGE, TX — Funeral services for Jerry Dickson who passed away September 9, 2021, will be held Sunday, September 12, 1:30 pm at Hawthorn Funeral Home with Revs. Monty Pierce and Steve Jackson officiating. Interment will be in Six Mile Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1-1:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.
