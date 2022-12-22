Jerry Martin Power
HOUSTON — A visitation for Jerry Martin Power, 80, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Marshall, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Algoma North Cemetery. Mr. Power passed away on December 12, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Lobo King headed to Georgia Tech
- The note that Stephen 'Twitch' Boss left led investigators to rule death a suicide
- Longview man killed in Tyler crash
- Longview police ID two men killed in separate incidents
- LIVE: Carthage captures state championship
- Animals die in fire at East Texas veterinary clinic
- Goudarzi & Young again will give away hams in Longview, Gilmer
- Longview ISD awards teachers more than $5M in incentive pay
- Grand jury clears Kilgore officer in fatal shooting at Longview ER
- Business Beat: Home prices flat in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.