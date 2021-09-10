Jerry Nix Baird
HUGHES SPRINGS — Jerry Nix Baird, 83, of Hughes Springs passed away September 8, 2021 in a Tyler, Texas hospital. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Daingerfield, Texas with Wayne Kerr officiating.
