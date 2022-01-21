Jerry Royce Perkins
GLADEWATER, TX — Memorial service for Jerry will be held Saturday at 10:am at Wilson Royalty Funeral services
Mr. Perkins went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2022
Services by Wilson Royalty of Gladewater, TX
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED.
Mr. Perkins went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2022
Services by Wilson Royalty of Gladewater, TX
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.