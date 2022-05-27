Jerry Teague
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Jerry Teague, 79, of Henderson, will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m., Saturday, May 28 at the funeral home. Mr. Teague passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born Nov. 19, 1942.
