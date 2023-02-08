Jess Pendergrass
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Jess Pendergrass, 65, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A reception to continue the celebration of Jess’ life will follow, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the McNee-Miller Home, 905. S. Main.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eastman Chemical Co. considers $800 million project at Longview plant
- Former Henderson Football Booster Club president arrested
- Divorces granted: Jan. 23-27, 2023
- Former Lobo Williams mulling retirement
- Two men charged with human smuggling after Gregg County traffic stop
- Lawsuits filed: Jan. 23-27, 2023
- Judgments: Jan. 23-27, 2023
- Business Beat: New Healthcare Express location planned
- Marriage licenses: Jan. 23-27, 2023
- Elite Repeats a way of life for Longview small business owner
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.