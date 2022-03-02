Jesse O. Gage, Jr.
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Jesse O. Gage Jr., 62, of Henderson will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. A private family burial will follow. Visitation, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Gage passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. He was born August 3, 1959.
