Jessica Ruth St. Clair
KILGORE — Graveside services for Miss Jessica Ruth St. Clair, 47, of Kilgore will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Bascom Cemetery near Tyler (12489 FM 848, Tyler, TX 75707). The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Jessica passed away on September 24, 2022. www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.