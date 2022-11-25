Jessie White Mathis
AVINGER — A Memorial Service for Mrs. Jessie Mathis, 83 of Avinger, Texas will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at M D Funeral Home Longview, Texas. Mrs. Mathis was born July 29, 1939 and passed away on November 18, 2022.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pat's Belle Pepper Cafe in Longview closing; owner plans next chapter
- Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
- KC Rangerettes to perform with Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Business Beat: Jaggers seeking drive-thru approval
- PHOTOS: Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway in Longview
- Saweetie quit social media 'to protect her mental health'
- Pump the Brakes initiative: Crashes down, red light citations way up
- Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting
- Police: Marshall man charged in store shooting kills himself
- Officials: Missing Smith County child safely located
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.