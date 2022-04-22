Jesus Rodriguez
LONGVIEW — Funeral Mass for Jesus Rodriguez, 71, of Longview, 12 noon, Saturday April, 23, 2022 at St. Matthews Catholic Church. Visitation, Saturday April 23, 2022, 2 - 9 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Rodriguez was born in Mexico, April 24, 1950 and died April 19, 2022.
