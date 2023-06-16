Jesus Sifuentes-Garcia
LONGVIEW — Homegoing Service for Jesus Sifuentes- Garcia, 83, of Longview will be 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at M D Funeral Home of Longview. Viewing will be Thursday 1-6 p.m. at M D Funeral Home. Mr. Jesus Sifuentes-Garcia passed away June 13, 2023
