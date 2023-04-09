Jettie Munden
HUGHES SPRINGS — Memorial services for Jettie Munden, 75, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Bible Baptist Church with Bro. Mark Randolph officiating. Ms. Munden was born September 8, 1947 in Bryans Mill, Texas to George and Nell Perry. She passed away April 5, 2023 in Jefferson, Texas. An online guest book can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.