Jia’yah D. Oliver
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Jia’yah D. Oliver, 19, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Red Oak Baptist Church.
Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday, January 21, 2022, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Miss Oliver was born May 29, 2002 in Longview, and died January 13, 2022.
Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday, January 21, 2022, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Miss Oliver was born May 29, 2002 in Longview, and died January 13, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.