Jill Scurlock
GLADEWATER — Jill Scurlock, 74, passed away on July 6, 2022. Services will be held in the chapel at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11 o’clock in the morning with a visitation in the chapel an hour prior. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery after.
