LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jillian Odessa Shirey, of Pritchett, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Glade Creek Baptist Church. Interment, Glade Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Baby Shirey was born June 9, 2019, and died August 30, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jillian Odessa Shirey, of Pritchett, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Glade Creek Baptist Church. Interment, Glade Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Baby Shirey was born June 9, 2019, and died August 30, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview ISD bus driver says she did not forget to drop off children, was given wrong route
- ET Football: Longview outlasts Lufkin, 24-21
- ZONE PREVIEW: Game of the Week: Longview vs. Lufkin
- Billboard company withdraws rehearing request in possible Starbucks deal
- East Texas marching bands celebrate military traditions
- ET Football: Week 1 live scoreboard
- Christus Good Shepherd-Longview opens OB emergency department
- First Day Of School Photo Contest - 2019
- Police: Marshall ISD bus driver arrested after hit-and-run with parked car
- Longview ISD fires transportation director
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.