Jim White
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Jim White, 62, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the funeral home. Mr. White passed away on May 11, 2022. He was born on November 4, 1959.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.