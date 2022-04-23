Jimmy Carl Hammonds
ORE CITY — Graveside services for Jimmy Carl Hammonds will be held at 10 am Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Veal Switch Cemetery, Hughes Springs. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Friday at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
