JIMMY DON DREW
LONGVIEW — Better known as Scooter was born November 14, 1964 and passed away November 23, 2021.
Jimmy was raised in Winnsboro, Texas. He is survived by his mother Bettie Stinson of Terrell TX. Scooter also left behind many friends that loved him dearly.
Scooter loved the Lord, his testimony of faith has inspired so many. His strive to never stop fighting will always be remembered.
