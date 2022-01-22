Jimmy Lynn Hardy
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jimmy Hardy, 72, of Carthage, Texas. Mr. Jimmy Lynn Hardy was born July 23, 1949 in Center, Texas. He passed this life January 20, 2022 in Longview, Texas. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
