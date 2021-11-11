Jimmy “Tiny” Rogers
DIANA — Jimmy “Tiny” Rogers, 67, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021 at his residence in Diana, Texas. Jimmy was born on November 26, 1953 in Marshall, Texas to William and Jewell Rogers. He was a member of Morton Baptist Church in Harleton and retired as a self-employed electrician. No service has been planned at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.