Jo Ann Rook
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mrs. Jo Ann Rook, 76 of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Restland Cemetery in Waskom, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at Hawthorn’s.
