Jo Nan Barton
HENDERSON — Jo Nan Barton was born on April 9, 1929 and passed away on February 20, 2023. A Celebration of Life for Jo will happen on Friday, February 24 at 10 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson, private burial to follow. A visitation will be held the night before at the funeral home from 6 to 8 pm. A memorial guest book can be signed at Raderfh.com
