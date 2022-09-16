Joan Carol Thomas
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Joan Thomas have been scheduled for Sat., September 17, 2022 at 11AM at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Rd., Longview, TX 75602. Viewing will be held Fri., September 16, 2022 at 2PM to 6PM at New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Rd., Longview, TX 75602. Entrusted: Harmon & Harmon FA of Ore City TX. Ms. Thomas was 68.
