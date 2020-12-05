CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Joann Browning Ross, 88, of Fair Play Community, Panola County, 2 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Waldrop Cemetery, Panola County. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Ross was born April 22, 1932, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died December 3, 2020.
Joann Browning Ross
