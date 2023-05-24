JoAnn Pendleton
GOOD SPRINGS — Funeral services for Mrs. JoAnn Pendleton, 75, of Good Springs, will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home In Henderson. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
