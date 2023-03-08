Jody Wayne Hester
GLADEWATER — Jody Wayne Hester was born on January 21st, 1938 and passed away on March 7th, 2023. A time of visitation with his family will be held on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas
