LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Joe Davis Brunson, Sr., 66, of Longview, 3 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Brunson, Sr. was born January 21, 1953, in Palestine, and died November 24, 2019.
