Joe Junior Godsey
PITTSBURG — Joe Junior Godsey, age 89, of Pittsburg, passed away on October 16, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday. October 18, 2021 in the Chapel at Erman Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will be held between 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Monday prior to the service. Burial will be at New Mine Cemetery.
