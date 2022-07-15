Joe Lee Lummus
LONGVIEW — Joe Lee Lummus, 88, of White Oak, passed away on July 13, 2022. He was born on August 3, 1933. Joe served in the US Army and spent over 40 years working as a machinist.
Funeral services for will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm.
