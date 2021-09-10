Joe Price Gibson
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Joe Price Gibson, 77, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Crim Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Steve Fulton officiating. Interment will follow. Mr. Gibson passed from this life on Thursday, September 8, 2021. He was born on June 29, 1944. Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordacrim.com.
